Little boy knows every Kilmarnock player
Four year old Harry Wallace knows the names of every Kilmarnock FC player.

Little Harry was visiting the team with his nursery New Cumnock Early Childhood Centre.

Everyone at Rugby Park was impressed by his memory skills.

  • 02 Nov 2018