Veterans' war memories given life in 'virtual' tour
The memories and voices of war veterans have been brought to life using virtual reality technology.
Poppyscotland has teamed up with games developers at Abertay University on the unusual Remembrance project.
Headsets take users on a simulated tour of the Lady Haig poppy factory in Edinburgh where objects trigger a series of personal stories.
Seven veterans provided the soundtrack, sharing their reasons for signing up, stories of battle and friendship.
Called Their Memory, the innovative project aims to share poignant, humorous and harrowing accounts with new audiences.
02 Nov 2018
