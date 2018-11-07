Impassioned plea over music tuition

Video

Charging pupils for music tuition means only the "elite" can afford to learn to play an instrument while poorer children miss out, MSPs have heard.

School music tuition remains free in some council areas, while others charge more than £500 a year.

School pupil Alice Ferguson told a Holyrood committee that her school band had lost members because they could no longer afford music lessons.

And she said charging for music tuition was "increasing inequality".

Alice and fellow Scottish Youth Parliament member Catherine Mackie were giving evidence to Holyrood's education committee as part of its inquiry into music tuition in schools.