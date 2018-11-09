Video

For the Fallen, a poignant poem by Robert Laurence Binyon, is read by service personnel at the Scottish National War Memorial at Edinburgh Castle.

Three verses are read by Warrant Officer Keith Harris, 6th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland, Sgt Charley Gibb of the Lothian and Borders Army Cadet Force and L/Cpl Sean Wiseman, 2nd Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland.

The poem, written to honour the casualties of World War One, was first published in The Times newspaper on 21 September 1914.