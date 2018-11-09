Final postcard home from a fallen soldier
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Final postcard home from a fallen Scottish soldier

The niece of a Scottish soldier reads the last postcard he sent home before being killed in action in World War One.

Donald Angus Shaw, from Skye, died at the Battle of Arras in 1917.

Mary Anne MacFarlane still has the postcard Donald Angus sent to his younger sister a month before his death.

  • 09 Nov 2018