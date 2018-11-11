Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nicola Sturgeon observes Armistice Day silence in Edinburgh
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is among those to remember the fallen during a two-minute silence at an Armistice Day commemoration in Edinburgh.
Events have been taking place across Scotland to mark the centenary.
11 Nov 2018
