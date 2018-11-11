Media player
Armistice: The order that told soldiers World War One was over
Ian Campbell's father, Archie, served in France during World War One.
An order was hand-delivered to the trenches with news that the war would end at 11:00.
"It was the most welcome order of his military career", says Ian.
Events have been taking place across the country on the centenary of Armistice.
11 Nov 2018
