The order that told soldiers World War One was ove
Ian Campbell's father, Archie, served in France during World War One.

An order was hand-delivered to the trenches with news that the war would end at 11:00.

"It was the most welcome order of his military career", says Ian.

Events have been taking place across the country on the centenary of Armistice.

  • 11 Nov 2018
