FM: 'We must learn the lessons' of WWI

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nicola Sturgeon: 'We must learn the lessons' of WWI
Nicola Sturgeon says Armistice Day is an opportunity to "express our gratitude but also to learn the lessons of that conflict".
The first minister was attending a ceremony in Edinburgh to mark the centenary of the end of World War One.
Events have been taking place across the country to remember the fallen.
-
11 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window