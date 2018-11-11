FM: 'We must learn the lessons' of WWI
Nicola Sturgeon says Armistice Day is an opportunity to "express our gratitude but also to learn the lessons of that conflict".

The first minister was attending a ceremony in Edinburgh to mark the centenary of the end of World War One.

Events have been taking place across the country to remember the fallen.

