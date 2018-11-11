Media player
Scotland's silence for Armistice Day
People across Scotland observed a two-minute silence on the centenary of the end of World War One.
Events to remember the fallen took place across the country.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon laid a wreath during a commemoration in Edinburgh.
The Princess Royal attended a service in Glasgow Cathedral with her husband Sir Timothy Laurence.
