Scotland's silence for Armistice
Scotland's silence for Armistice Day

People across Scotland observed a two-minute silence on the centenary of the end of World War One.

Events to remember the fallen took place across the country.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon laid a wreath during a commemoration in Edinburgh.

The Princess Royal attended a service in Glasgow Cathedral with her husband Sir Timothy Laurence.

  • 11 Nov 2018
