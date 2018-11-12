'I cling to the hope we'll find their remains'

Video

Morag Govans says she is seeking justice for her sister Renee Macrae, who is thought to have been murdered more than 40 years ago with her toddler son.

Renee, 36, and three-year-old Andrew Macrae disappeared on 12 November 1976.

Mrs Macrae's car was found later that same day on fire in a lay-by on the A9 south of Inverness. Police Scotland has also renewed its appeal for information.