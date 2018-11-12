Media player
Is this Scotland's friendliest stag?
David Markey went hillwalking in Glencoe at the weekend to bag two Munros but he wasn't expecting to make a friend.
This cheeky stag took a shine to a tangerine as David, from Bellshill in Lanarkshire, ate his lunch.
David said: "What a moment it was! Really amazing. I offered him a bit because it's nice to be nice."
12 Nov 2018
