Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bringing the hospital to the roadside in trauma care
NHS Scotland has launched a new initiative to quickly treat patients with major trauma wherever they may be.
Four centres dedicated to this specialist service cover the country with teams delivering initial assessment and treatment where needed.
James Millar was involved in a serious road traffic accident and says he had a "1% chance of making it to hospital".
He credits those involved in the national trauma network with saving his life.
-
14 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-scotland-46209864/bringing-the-hospital-to-the-roadside-in-trauma-careRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window