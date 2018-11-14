Bringing the hospital to the roadside
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Bringing the hospital to the roadside in trauma care

NHS Scotland has launched a new initiative to quickly treat patients with major trauma wherever they may be.

Four centres dedicated to this specialist service cover the country with teams delivering initial assessment and treatment where needed.

James Millar was involved in a serious road traffic accident and says he had a "1% chance of making it to hospital".

He credits those involved in the national trauma network with saving his life.

  • 14 Nov 2018