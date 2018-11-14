Media player
Video
Kilbarchan organ saved by German church
When Kilbarchan West Church closed its doors in 2015 its organ fell silent.
Now it is to be transported to a church in Germany where it will be played again.
Tom Ferguson was the organist at Kilbarchan West Church for more than 35 years.
Listen to him play.
14 Nov 2018
