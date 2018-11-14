Years spent searching for the right organ
Kilbarchan organ saved by German church

When Kilbarchan West Church closed its doors in 2015 its organ fell silent.

Now it is to be transported to a church in Germany where it will be played again.

Tom Ferguson was the organist at Kilbarchan West Church for more than 35 years.

