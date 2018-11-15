Mundell: "I'm staying as Scottish Secretary"
Video

David Mundell says he is "staying as Scottish Secretary"

David Mundell has said he is going to stay on as Scottish Secretary.

Mr Mundell has been urged to quit by one of his own colleagues over the draft Brexit deal.

In a WhatsApp message to him, Scottish Conservative MP Ross Thomson said "no Unionist" could support the proposals.

Mr Thomson said he was asking Mr Mundell "in the gentlest and strongest terms" to follow Brexit secretary Dominic Raab in quitting the cabinet.

