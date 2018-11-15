Mundell: "I'm staying as Scottish Secretary"

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
David Mundell says he is "staying as Scottish Secretary"
David Mundell has said he is going to stay on as Scottish Secretary.
Mr Mundell has been urged to quit by one of his own colleagues over the draft Brexit deal.
In a WhatsApp message to him, Scottish Conservative MP Ross Thomson said "no Unionist" could support the proposals.
Mr Thomson said he was asking Mr Mundell "in the gentlest and strongest terms" to follow Brexit secretary Dominic Raab in quitting the cabinet.
-
15 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-scotland-46225746/david-mundell-says-he-is-staying-as-scottish-secretaryRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window