Sir Billy Connolly on his health and his art
Sir Billy Connolly has said his "art is his life now" as he unveiled a new collection of his drawings in Glasgow.
Born on a Rainy Day is the third instalment in the series of artworks and includes 25 new sketches.
Speaking to BBC Scotland's Jackie Bird, Sir Billy said: "I just started to draw not knowing what it was going to be, and it's turned into this."
On the subject of his health, he said he sometimes has "shoogly days" but otherwise he is "perfectly ok."
15 Nov 2018
