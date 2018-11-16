Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Indian Troops in France during WW2
Indian troops were sent to France and used their mules to deliver supplies to the front line during WW2.
-
16 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window