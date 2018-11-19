Media player
More women urged to join construction industry
There is a call to encourage more young women to consider a career in construction.
In Scotland, women make up less than 2% of modern apprenticeships within the industry.
Two female apprentices in Dundee share their experiences of working in the industry.
19 Nov 2018
