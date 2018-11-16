Young and trans in a Scottish school
Video

Being young and transgender in a Scottish school

Aaron Gallagher, who identifies as a man, left school early after facing transphobic bullying.

The Scottish government has now pledged to include Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Intersex people's stories in Scotland's curriculum.

Aaron gives his perspective on how these new measures will affect young trans people in schools.

