Young and trans in a Scottish school

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Being young and transgender in a Scottish school
Aaron Gallagher, who identifies as a man, left school early after facing transphobic bullying.
The Scottish government has now pledged to include Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Intersex people's stories in Scotland's curriculum.
Aaron gives his perspective on how these new measures will affect young trans people in schools.
-
16 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window