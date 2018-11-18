James Watt Street fire: 50 years on
Twenty-two people died in Glasgow's most deadly post-World War 2 fire.

But 50 years on there is no memorial to those who died in the James Watt Street blaze.

The fire started at about 10:30 on 18 November 1968 in a building which housed an upholstery business and a glass company.

  • 18 Nov 2018