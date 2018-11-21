Why humpback whales learn a new song
Humpback whale choristers learn new songs

Populations of male humpback whales undergo a "cultural revolution" every few years when they change their song anthem, according to new research.

A 13-year study involving experts from the University of St Andrews found the signature song of individual groups evolves gradually over time.

But every few years the group discard the song and learn a new simpler one in its place.

