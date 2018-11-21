Media player
How the German navy surrendered their fleet after World War One
In November 1918, after four years of naval stalemate, Germany delivered its warships into British hands without a shot being fired.
The Great British Fleet rounded up 70 German ships in the Firth of Forth 10 days after Armistice Day.
21 Nov 2018
