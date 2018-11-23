'Plane-spotting helps my autistic son'
Calum Thomson's "happy place" is Glasgow Airport and he goes plane-spotting there almost every day.

The 18-year-old has classic autism which leaves him prone to hyperactivity, obsessional behaviour and sudden outbursts of emotion.

His father Tommy says plane-spotting has helped Calum "in more ways that I can probably describe".

