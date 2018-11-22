Did Dundee inspire Frankenstein author?
Mary Shelley had close links with the city of Dundee.

The Frankenstein author spent two years of her life there as a teenager.

Dundee University is holding events to mark her time in the city.

Credits - Mary Shelley: Cheryl McGregor. The Monster: James Barrowman

