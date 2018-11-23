Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nicola Sturgeon does Baby Shark dance at Bute House
Nicola Sturgeon has learned the Baby Shark dance craze from some young visitors.
The group of young Scottish carers showed her the actions at the Bute House Christmas party.
They persuaded the first minister to reveal the footage on her Twitter account.
-
23 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-scotland-46324948/nicola-sturgeon-does-baby-shark-dance-at-bute-houseRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window