'I shouldn't be fighting somebody else's cancer'
A woman who says a kidney transplant turned into a "death sentence" after she developed cancer from the donor organ is calling for an inquiry.
Pauline Hunt, 49, from Kilmarnock in Ayrshire, thought she had been given a new lease of life last December when she received the new organ.
But she now has cancer of the lymph nodes and has been told she is too ill to undergo chemotherapy.
The Scottish government said it wanted to learn any lessons from the case.
26 Nov 2018
