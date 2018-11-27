Media player
Sturgeon says Scottish government 'can't accept brexit deal'
Scotland' First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said that no Scottish government could possibly accept a deal which left the country poorer.
She made the comment during a news conference in which she outlined her government's opposition to the Brexit deal negotiated by Prime Minister Theresa May.
Ms Sturgeon told the gathered media: "As [our] analysis demonstrates this will make Scotland, and indeed the whole of the UK, poorer."
27 Nov 2018
