Scottish government 'can't accept brexit deal'
Scotland' First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said that no Scottish government could possibly accept a deal which left the country poorer.

She made the comment during a news conference in which she outlined her government's opposition to the Brexit deal negotiated by Prime Minister Theresa May.

Ms Sturgeon told the gathered media: "As [our] analysis demonstrates this will make Scotland, and indeed the whole of the UK, poorer."

  • 27 Nov 2018