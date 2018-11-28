Video

Scottish BMX Street rider, Alex Donnachie, had major surgery on his knee after a fall last year.

At times, he didn't know if he was going to to be able to ride again.

Just over a year later, Alex has become the first Scot to win gold at the internationally-renowned X Games.

Speaking to BBC Scotland's The Social, Alex talks about his win, overcoming his injury, and Scotland's thriving BMX scene.