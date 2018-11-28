Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I fought injury to win gold at X Games'
Scottish BMX Street rider, Alex Donnachie, had major surgery on his knee after a fall last year.
At times, he didn't know if he was going to to be able to ride again.
Just over a year later, Alex has become the first Scot to win gold at the internationally-renowned X Games.
Speaking to BBC Scotland's The Social, Alex talks about his win, overcoming his injury, and Scotland's thriving BMX scene.
28 Nov 2018
