The female shipbuilder cast aside after World War Two
Janet Harvey worked on some of the biggest battleships built on the Clyde during World War Two but when the conflict was over she was "cast aside" as the men took over once again.
Finally, at the age of 96, her contribution to the war effort has been recognised.
On Tuesday, she was awarded an honorary doctorate of engineering from Glasgow Caledonian University "in recognition of her outstanding contribution to the war effort with the Glasgow shipyards".
28 Nov 2018
