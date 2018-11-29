Why I go to the pub where I lost my partner
Video

'Why I go to the Clutha pub where my partner died'

Mary Kavanagh survived the Clutha helicopter crash in Glasgow.

She now returns each week to the pub where her partner Robert died.

Five years since the accident, she says the Clutha community is helping her recovery.

Ten people were killed after a police helicopter fell on to the busy city centre pub in 2013.

  • 29 Nov 2018
