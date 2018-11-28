Video

The Prime Minister, on a visit to Scotland, has argued her Brexit deal will be good for Scotland.

Theresa May insisted that the deal will protect jobs and provide new opportunities for exporters as she met factory workers in Renfrewshire.

Her Brexit agreement won the support of EU leaders at the weekend.

But it has faced strong criticism from opposition parties - as well as from many of her own MPs.

Mrs May spoke to BBC Scotland's political editor Brian Taylor.