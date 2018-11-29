'I feel close to Robert when I'm there'
Video

Why I go to the Clutha pub where my partner died

Mary Kavanagh goes every week to Glasgow's Clutha pub, where her partner was killed in the 2013 helicopter crash.

  • 29 Nov 2018