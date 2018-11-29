Dundee's fake valium crisis
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Dundee street valium crisis: The highest rate of drug deaths in Europe

In Dundee, a person dies from taking drugs every single week. Fake valium pills, also called "street valium", are contributing to the crisis.

As Scotland launches its first drugs strategy for a decade, BBC Scotland editor Sarah Smith speaks to friends and families of victims.

  • 29 Nov 2018