Clutha survivors open up on road to recovery
Video

Clutha survivors open up about their recovery

Ann Faulds and Michael Byrne survived the 2013 Clutha crash.

They discussed their ongoing psychological recovery when they met recently through volunteering at the Clutha Trust's charity shop.

Ten people were killed when the police helicopter fell onto the busy Glasgow pub five years ago.

  • 30 Nov 2018