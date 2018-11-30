Media player
Glasgow University robot graduation for distant students
A robot has been used to award degrees to three University of Glasgow students who couldn't attend their graduation ceremony.
An iPad was attached to a remote-controlled car and dressed in a traditional black graduation gown.
The three online distance-learners were in Jamaica, Saudi Arabia and Scotland.
30 Nov 2018
