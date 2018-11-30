'His murder should never have happened'
The family of a father-of-three are calling for an inquiry into the circumstances that led to his murder.

James Wright stabbed Craig McClelland to death in Paisley five months after removing his tag and breaching a home curfew.

Craig's girlfriend Stacey McClelland said his murder "should just never have happened".

