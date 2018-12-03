'The NHS helped pay for my hip op in France'

Video

Colin McIntyre discovered that getting a replacement hip operation in France would save him months of pain.

Following a diagnosis of osteoporosis in his right hip, Colin was told that the waiting time for treatment on the NHS wouldn't be within the 12-week waiting time guarantee, but around eight months.

When he asked about payment for the treatment in France, Greater Glasgow and Clyde Health Board agreed to pay the medical costs.

Colin says the successful operation has helped to give him his life back.

Watch "Disclosure: Life on the NHS List" on BBC One Scotland on Monday, 3 December at 20:00.