Halal salmon blessed for Muslim market

A salmon producer near Ullapool has teamed up with a member of the Shia community to cater for Muslim customers.

Hatim Ameen comes from Manchester to Loch Canaird near Ullapool to bless each fish to make it halal just before it is slaughtered.

He touches each fish, says a silent prayer and passes the salmon on to Wester Ross fisheries staff to be stunned and then killed.

The fish are processed 50 miles away in Dingwall. The halal batch will go to customers in Manchester, Leicester, London and Detroit.

Reporting by David Allison for Good Morning Scotland on BBC Radio Scotland.