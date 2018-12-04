Media player
Anger over £1,000 illegal teeth whitening fine
A woman convicted of illegally whitening people's teeth says she's angry at her prosecution. Brenda McFadyen pled guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court and was fined £1,000.
Ms McFadyen says she didn't know she was breaking the law until the police knocked on her door in Clydebank on a Saturday night earlier this year.
04 Dec 2018
