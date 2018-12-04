Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How I became a blood stem cell donor
Blood stem cells are used to treat blood cancers or a blood disorder.
A healthy donor goes through a typically five-hour long procedure, which is similar to giving blood.
Fran registered as a donor and was later told she was a match for someone in need.
-
04 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window