Mundell: Crashing out of EU is big threat to UK

Scottish Secretary David Mundell says that crashing out of the EU would pose a greater threat to the integrity of the UK than supporting Theresa May's Brexit deal.

During an interview with the BBC's Sunday Politics Scotland programme he explained why he was backing the PM's plan, despite it containing the Northern Ireland backstop measure.

He said: "Yes, there will be differences in Northern Ireland, but if the backstop came into place - and if it did - it would be a temporary measure, and I had to make a judgement - do I think that those arrangements coming into place and the temporary nature is a bigger threat to the integrity of the United Kingdom than crashing out of the EU in less than four month's time?

"I'm absolutely clear that the threat to the integrity of the United Kingdom, which I regard as the principal issue, and that is what I set out in the letter to the prime minister."