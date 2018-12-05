Breast milk donors help premature babies
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Breast milk donors help premature babies

Lily Gordon was born 16 weeks early and is being looked after at the Princess Royal Maternity Hospital in Glasgow.

She is one of hundreds of babies who have been helped this year by Scotland's breast milk donor bank.

The bank, based at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, wants to recruit more donors as it looks to widen its service.

  • 05 Dec 2018