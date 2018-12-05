Media player
Breast milk donors help premature babies
Lily Gordon was born 16 weeks early and is being looked after at the Princess Royal Maternity Hospital in Glasgow.
She is one of hundreds of babies who have been helped this year by Scotland's breast milk donor bank.
The bank, based at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, wants to recruit more donors as it looks to widen its service.
