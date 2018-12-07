Frightened Rabbit set for emotional return

Video

Frightened Rabbit are preparing for their emotional return to the stage after the death of singer Scott Hutchison.

Mr Hutchison's body was found on the banks of the Firth of Forth after he took his own life in May.

His brother and band mate Grant said he was "more nervous" about this weekend's performance than he had ever been before.

Frightened Rabbit's appearance at Glasgow's Kelvingrove Bandstand will be part of a charity event to raise money for the social enterprise Social Bite.