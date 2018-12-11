Video

A former altar boy who claims he was raped dozens of times by a priest is suing the Catholic church.

Jim Lawn claims he was repeatedly raped and beaten over a two-year period in the 1970s by Father John Gowans at St Patrick's RC Church in Dumbarton.

Mr Lawn said that when he initially approached the church about the abuse almost a decade ago, he was ignored.

The Catholic church said it is "truly sorry" for what has happened to those who have suffered abuse.