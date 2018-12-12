Media player
Drone's view of new £1bn Aberdeen bypass
Drone footage brings you a bird's-eye view of the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route.
The road cost more than £1bn and measures 36 miles (58km).
It is one of Scotland's biggest infrastructure projects.
The full route should be open by the end of 2018.
Footage: GoNorthEast
12 Dec 2018
