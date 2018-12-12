Drone's view of new £1bn Aberdeen bypass
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Drone's view of new £1bn Aberdeen bypass

Drone footage brings you a bird's-eye view of the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route.

The road cost more than £1bn and measures 36 miles (58km).

It is one of Scotland's biggest infrastructure projects.

The full route should be open by the end of 2018.

Footage: GoNorthEast

  • 12 Dec 2018