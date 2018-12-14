Getting medicine to people on the streets
A pharmacist has been going out onto the streets of Edinburgh prescribing medicine to homeless people.

Lauren Gibson, an outreach pharmacist from NHS Scotland, tries to recruit rough sleepers to the Edinburgh Access GP practice.

The project is funded by Health Improvement Scotland and has helped dozens of rough sleepers receive treatment.

