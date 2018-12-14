Media player
Getting medicine to homeless people on the streets of Edinburgh
A pharmacist has been going out onto the streets of Edinburgh prescribing medicine to homeless people.
Lauren Gibson, an outreach pharmacist from NHS Scotland, tries to recruit rough sleepers to the Edinburgh Access GP practice.
The project is funded by Health Improvement Scotland and has helped dozens of rough sleepers receive treatment.
14 Dec 2018
