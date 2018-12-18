'This hip op makes a huge difference'

Video

NHS Fife has become the first health board in Scotland to perform hip replacements in day surgery.

And Edward Dunstan, director of surgery for NHS Fife, says it is making a huge difference to patients.

He explained: "It increases functional recovery so they get back to driving quicker, get back to work quicker. It reduces muscle loss in the body, if you stay in bed too long you lose muscle mass. It increases the oxygen saturation in the blood which makes them feel very much better.

"It also increases patient satisfaction rate and, importantly, it reduces the risk of clots which can be a dangerous complication of hip replacement surgery."