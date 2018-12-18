Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Granddad's doorstep reaction goes viral
"Aw, hello hen!" - a granddad has gone viral after his granddaughter captured a compilation of his sweet reaction to her coming round for dinner.
Jennifer Barclay has been collecting the footage of her visits to 87-year-old Robert in Methil in Fife.
Her "Granddad diaries" video on Twitter has already clocked up more than 8 million views in four days.
Jennifer, 23, said that her granddad is "a bit overwhelmed by it all". She added: "He keeps asking when he's to go and sign autographs!"
-
18 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window