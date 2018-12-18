Lorries overturn on Cairnryan ferry
Lorries overturn in 'major incident' on ferry in Cairnryan

Emergency services have been called out to a "major incident" on a ferry from Northern Ireland to Scotland after a number of lorries toppled over.

Police, ambulance and the fire and rescue service are in attendance at the port in Cairnryan.

No further details of the incident have been released but police said it was "ongoing".

