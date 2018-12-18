Lorries overturned like dominoes
Footage shows lorries toppled like dominos on ferry

Several lorries have been damaged on a P&O ferry in rough seas while travelling between Larne and Cairnryan.

Footage filmed inside the European Causeway shows a number of vehicles had toppled over like dominos.

There were no reports of any injuries, although some people could not leave their vehicles.

Video: Niall Mcerlean

