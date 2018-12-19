Hip op patients get surgery in a day

Media player
Hip replacement patients getting surgery in a day
A hospital in Scotland is carrying out hip replacement operations as day surgery.
The procedure, which is suitable for about 15% of patients, can speed up recovery and free up hospital beds.
NHS Fife has become the first Scottish health board to perform the procedure in a day.
It says it also helps limit muscle loss and reduces the risk of complications, like clots.
19 Dec 2018
These are external links and will open in a new window